Masterchef India: 78-Year-Old Jamnadas Asher Aka 'Baa' Is 'Grateful For All The New Things' She Learnt| Exclusive

Even though Baa was the first contestant to get eliminated from Masterchef India 2023 she is already the internet's favourite grandmother and everyone is excited for her to put out more videos on her youtube channel.

By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 14:11 IST

New Delhi, India

The 78-year-old home chef has received an invitation to go and meet President Murmu. (Image: Instagram)
Age is just a number and 78-year-old Jamnadas Asher who is known as Baa on the sets of Masterchef India 2023, proves the proverb right in every single way. Even though she might have been the first participant to get eliminated from the show, her resilience and courage have won hearts across the country. She is an inspiration for anyone and everyone who use their age as an excuse.

Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora were in absolute awe of her skillset right from the first day she walked into the kitchen during the auditions. Vikas Khanna while interacting with her had also mentioned on television that he was a ‘big’ fan of hers and Ranveer Brar had pointed out how much he loves watching her youtube cooking videos that she puts up as ‘Gujju Ben Na Nasta’, a channel that has 175k subscribers.

Baa’s main inspiration to come on the show was her grandson, who is her only immediate family. She says, “My grandson saw the advertisement for Masterchef India and immediately came back home and asked me if I was interested in applying, he told me that it would be a great opportunity if I was able to get in, I really liked the idea of it and thought of giving it a try. My grandson is my rock!"

The 78-year-old, who loves to cook Gujrati cuisine is not sad or angry that her journey on the show ended as quickly as it did. “I am very grateful for all the new things that I got to learn on the show from the judges, as well as all the other contestants. I had never cooked the western dishes that I cooked on the show so it was a big learning for me and I will try out the recipe at home too," said Baa.

She added, “All the contestants and the judges were very loving towards me and appreciated me all the time, even in the last pressure challenge when I was unable to complete my cake, Priyanka left her own cooking and came to help me, it meant a lot to me."

Talking about her future plans, she said, “I will continue to put out recipes on my youtube channel, I have a lot of recipes and I want to share them with the world. I really enjoy cooking and will continue to do so for as long as I live."

Baa has also been invited to meet, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the home chef is absolutely elated and honoured by this opportunity.

first published: January 16, 2023, 14:11 IST
