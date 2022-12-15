Matar Cheela to Egg Chaat; 5 Desi Recipes to Help You Shed Extra Kilos

Let’s accept the fact that losing weight is not at all easy. A little patience, determination and consistency in consuming the right kind of food are what we all need to understand. A high-protein, fibre-rich diet made with no oil or combined with wholesome, nutritious ingredients makes for a healthy meal. Today, we have all new delicious recipes that may help you in shedding some extra kilos! Take a look at these.

1. Chia Seed Recipe

When we talk about superfoods, chia seeds are one of the most nutritious food items to add to your diet. Chia Seeds are extremely beneficial for your health as they help in boosting your energy levels. It contains antioxidants, fibre, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds can be consumed with anything like a fresh fruit and nut salad, or oatmeal.

2. Oats and Matar Cheela

A perfect way to turn a boring oatmeal recipe into a delicious one is by making a cheela of oats and green peas (matar). The thick cheela loaded with nutrients and goodness of peas is a protein-rich food that you can have as a lunch or breakfast meal.

3. Flaxseed Raita

Flaxseeds are a rich source of fibre, protein, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. The combination of adding lauki and flaxseed in tangy raita is just what you need for healthy weight loss.

4. Egg Chaat

Eggs are rich in proteins, good fats and vitamins. Not just making egg bhurji or omelettes, eggs are extremely versatile for cooking any recipe. Giving this boiled egg chaat a desi twist with spices will be a whole new flavourful experience for you.

5. Oats Khichdi

Cooking a yummy and healthy meal for weight loss is all that you need. Brimming with the goodness of oats, moong dal, green peas, carrots and tomatoes, this high-protein bowl of khichdi will surely leave you healthy and happy.

