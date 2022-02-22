Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes, and Interesting Facts About India’s First Education Minister

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Death Anniversary: February 22 marks the death anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Islamic theologian, writer, and senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Azad was one of the most prominent, influential independence activists during India’s freedom fight against imperial rule.

A highly respected scholar, he was also the first education minister of Independent India (15 August, 1947-2 February 1958). He was instrumental in encouraging research in eastern learning and literature. Azad played a great role in the establishment of the University Grant Commission (UGC). He is also responsible for building the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He breathed his last on February 22, 1958.

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT MAULANA ABUL KALAM AZAD

1. His full name was Sayyid Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad.

2. A remarkable man, Maulana was homeschooled and self-taught. By the age of 15, he was teaching a class of students who were twice his age. He knew many languages including Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Persian and Bengali.

3. Besides receiving a traditional Islamic education from his Islamic scholar father, he learned English in secretly.

4. Azad had also worked as a journalist (1912- published weekly Urdu-language newspaper in Calcutta, Al-Hilal) and left a rich body of work (India wins Freedom, Ghulabe Khatir, Ghubar-e-Khatir, Tazkirah, Tarjumanul Quran).

5. In the words of Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana was truly ‘Mir-i- Karawan’ (the caravan leader), “a very brave and gallant gentleman, a finished product of the culture".

6. Owing to his significant contribution in the field of education, the legendary man is fondly remembered till today.

INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES BY MAULANA AZAD

1. “We must not for a moment forget, it is a birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen."

2. “One who is not moved by music is unsound of mind and intemperate; is far from spirituality and is denser than birds and beasts because everyone is affected by melodious sounds."

3. “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

4. “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

5. “Science is neutral. Its discoveries can be used equally to heal and to kill. It depends upon the outlook and mentality of the user whether science will be used to create a new heaven on earth or to destroy the world in a common conflagration."

6. “No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women."

“Art is the education of emotions and is thus an essential element in any scheme of truly national education. Education, whether at the secondary or at the university stage, cannot be regarded as complete if it does not train our faculties to the perception of beauty."

7. “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."

8. “You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

9. “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

