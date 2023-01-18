Mauni Amavasya 2023: Date, Time, Auspicious Bath and Importance

Mauni Amavasya Tithi is falling on January 21 this year. The day is considered one of the most auspicious ones in Hinduism. Mauni Amavasya falls in the middle of the month of Magha and is also known as Maghi Amavasya. On this day, people take a dip in the holy Ganga River to fulfil their wishes. This year, Mauni and Shani Amavasya are falling together. Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, the head of the Astrology Department at Shri Kallaji Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, said that as Mauni Amavasya and Shani Amavasya are together this year, he recommended offering black sesame and mustard oil to Lord Shani. Receiving a blessing from Shani Dev will help you cut down the adverse effects of Shani Mahadashas of both Saadhe Saati and Dhaiya year durations.

Mauni Amavasya Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the Amavasya tithi begins at 06:17 am on January 21 and ends at 02:22 am on January 22.

Importance of Ganga Bath on Mauni Amavasya

According to mythology, taking a bath in the holy water on this day brings blessings from Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the water of the most sacred and holy river in Hinduism, the Ganga, turns into the nectar on Mauni Amavasya day. Due to this belief, Mauni Amavasya day is the most important day in the Hindu calendar to take a holy dip in the Ganges. It is also said that taking a dip at Sangam, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik on this day will wash away one’s sin and will attain the path of salvation.

Importance of Mauni Amavasya

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, after bathing, people perform Tarpan, Pind Daan, Shradh Karma etc to please their ancestors. Apart from this, keeping a Maun Vrat on Mauni Amavasya, means one day fasting by not saying a word throughout the day. By doing this, one will start their journey towards introspection and try to connect with God.

