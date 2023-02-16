Mauritius Bucket-List: Flic En Flac Beach to Tamarind Falls, 5 must-visit places

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city to unwind, then Mauritius is your answer. From the irreplaceable view of emerald water, unspoiled beaches, mighty peaks, and gushing waterfalls to rich wildlife, Mauritius offers you all the right reasons to put it tall on your bucket list. While the island nation is one of the much-loved spots for honeymooners, the location is surrounded by lush forests, volcanic mountains, and unique wildlife, making it much more than just a honeymoon destination. However, if you still need convincing, then let’s take a look at some of the must-visit places in Mauritius.

Port Louis

How can we not begin our list with the majestic capital of Mauritius? From colonial vibes and architectural marvels to stunning views of the Indian Ocean, Port Louis city presents the world with an amalgamation of history and modernity. The charm of the exuberant city is perfectly defined by the Moka mountain ranges.

Trou Aux Biches Beach

Nothing matches the tranquillity delivered by the mesmerising beauty of Trou Aux Biches Beach. One of the most favourite honeymoon destinations of all the newly-weds, Trou Aux Biches Beach lies approximately 65 kilometers away from the Mauritius airport. Well known for the experience of snorkeling and swimming, the exotic spot provides you with much-awaited private time for you and your partner.

Flic En Flac Beach

One of the longest beaches in Mauritius, Flic En Flac Beach offers a grand vision of the ocean. Lying approximately 49 kilometres away from the airport, the beach is widely popular for a varied variety of water sports. Apart from some water adventure you can indulge in some scrumptious Mauritian delicacies. In addition, the amazing sightseeing will definitely leave you bewildered.

Chamarel Waterfall

Taking its name from the nearby Chamarel village, the Chamarel Waterfalls speaks out loud that Mauritius is much more than beaches. Surrounded by lush greenery, it falls from a magnificent height of 100 meters and is truly a spot that will take your breath away. While it is a must-visit spot in the island nation, you should beware of the monkeys, who do not leave an opportunity to rob you.

Tamarind Falls

Every beach and exotic destination lies on one side and this irreplaceable view of seven falls at the same time honestly stands tall. Tamarind Falls are also known as 7 cascades because it has seven steps to them. It truly is a paradise for all the nature lovers out there. The magnificence of the location will force you to fall in love with this place a lot more than ever.

