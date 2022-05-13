May 16 Lunar Eclipse: The Dos and Don'ts According To Astrology

The first lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible soon after the very first partial solar eclipse of the year. The complete lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan 2022, will be observed from various parts of the world on May 15 and 16.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon, as well as the Sun, are on opposite sides of the Earth and the moon moves into the silhouette of the Earth. The lunar eclipse will also cause the ‘blood moon’ phenomenon this year. The blood moon happens when the moon reflects a crimson tinge, giving it a distinct look. This year the lunar eclipse will begin at 07:02 a.m. on May 16 and will last until 12:20 p.m.

Legend has it that this event occurs when Rahu and Ketu attempt to grasp the moon on a full moon night. In Hinduism, no auspicious activities are performed during the period.

The Moon is also regarded as a mental component in astrology. It is also associated with emotions, nature, and the psyche. This cosmic event has an impact on our existence in both positive and negative ways. A lunar eclipse is related to various beliefs and customs.

There is no scientific basis for any claims, but if you believe in astrology, you may take some simple precautions to keep yourself safe. Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, Head of the Department of Astrology, Shri Kallaji Vedic University tells us what we should and should not do.

Take a look:

1.Avoid going outside during the eclipse.

2.According to astrology, you should avoid eating any food made before the eclipse.

3.Never watch an eclipse with bare eyes.

4.As per beliefs, people should not perform any puja during the eclipse.

5.Don’t allow your children watch the eclipse alone.

