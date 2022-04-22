Meat To Dairy Products, Things To Avoid Eating With Eggs

Right food choices are very important if you want to live a disease-free life. We have to be careful about our food combinations. If any food combination goes wrong, it can have adverse effects on your body. Ayurveda says that wrong food combinations can lead to fatigue, nausea and bowel disorders.

Eggs are considered a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals. The egg yolk contains vitamins D and E and the egg white contains most of the protein. Many prefer to eat eggs alone, while others eat them with milk products and caffeinated drinks. But eating eggs with certain things can be bad for your health.

Here are a few things that you should not eat with eggs.

Do not eat eggs with meat

Eggs should not be taken with meat. The excess fat and protein in eggs and meat can make this food combination difficult to digest. Eating eggs and meat together can make you tired and lethargic.

Do not consume soy milk and eggs

Eggs should not be eaten with soy milk. By eating both these things together, the amount of protein in the body increases.

Do not eat eggs with tea

Many people like to eat eggs or omelettes with tea for breakfast. However, this food combination can lead to constipation, gas and acidity.

Do not eat eggs with dairy products

Eggs should not be consumed with dairy products like milk, curd, buttermilk and cheese. The combination of eggs with these things can be harmful to health.

