Meet Sofia Jirau, Victoria's Secret First Model with Down's Syndrome

Famous American lingerie and beauty brand Victoria’s Secret has onboard their first model with Down’s Syndrome, Sofia Jirau. The Puerto Rican model with Down Syndrome is all set to pose for Victoria’s Secret. She started her modeling career in the year 2019 at the age of twenty-three. Sofia has collaborated with many big-shot brands, and now she is working with Victoria’s Secret, which has been her childhood dream.

Sofia is part of Victoria’s Secret new campaign Love Cloud Collection alongside Hailey Bieber, Valentina Sampaio, Paloma Elsesser, and Adut Akech. She announcedthe good news on her social media.

She wrote a caption in her native language that roughly translates to, “One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it, and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret, I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome! Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to Victoria’s Secret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning, Inside and out there are no limits."

The post has been liked by more than 72 thousand users and given more than 2 thousand comments. The officials of Victoria’s Secret also commented on Sofia’s post: “Thank you for being a part of our #VSFamily!"

Sofia was also one of few models that participated in New York Fashion Week in 2020. It was also her debut in the New York Fashion Week, and she walked for designer Marisa Santiago.

The Love Cloud Collection that Sofia had featured in, is a first-of-its-kind campaign by the brand. The collection is modeled by 18 dynamic women including Sofia and is launched to celebrate women of all kinds. The brand also signed seven new female brand representatives including Priyanka Chopra, Megan Rapinoe, Valentina Sampaio, and others.

