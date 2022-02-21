Meet The Banyan Nation From Telangana, Who Are Solving The Problem Of Plastic Waste, Only On HistoryTV18

Plastic waste is one of the biggest problems faced by the world with India, being the biggest plastic consumer, contributing heavily to it. Meet Mani Kishore Vajipey and Raj Madangopal from Telangana who have taken up this challenge on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 21st of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!" every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Concerned about India’s plastic waste problem, Mani and Raj left their lucrative jobs in US and moved to Hyderabad where they set up Banyan Nation. Through this initiative, they have found a way to convert waste plastic back into reusable virgin-like plastic thereby stopping it from ending up in landfills. Banyan Nation recycles 3600 tonnes of High-Density Plastic every year, which saves huge carbon footprints and till now they have recycled over 1-lakh tonnes of plastic, winning several international and national awards. Meet this green team and learn about their recycling this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the Banyan Nation team from Hyderabad along with other incredible individuals from across the length and breadth of the country, including a special artist from Kerala who made leaves the canvass for his artistic expressions.

