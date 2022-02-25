Meet The Feather Artist From Maharashtra, Whose Artwork Has Impressed Movie Stars, Only On HistoryTV18

When we say ‘feather art’, we promise you this is unlike anything that you’ve seen before. 32-year-old Nilesh Chauhan sources feathers of exotic birds from around the world and uses them as the canvas for his incredible art. Watch this eclectic artist and his one-of-a-kind art on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 28th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!" every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

An art director in an ad agency in Mumbai, Nilesh got the idea for this kind of feather art from a book cover. His first few attempts were on fallen pigeon feathers and since then he has gone on to create over 100 intricate artworks on exotic birds’ feathers – all sourced in cruelty-free ways. His smallest artwork is 10cm X 2cm and longest 24 inches by 2 inches. Nitin has created art of various known personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Balasaheb Thackeray, Sai Baba, Lord Ganesha, Swami Vivekananda, Gautama Buddha, and many more. Watch him showcase his incredibly delicate art this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the Feather Artist from Mumbai along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the motorcycle mechanic from Rajasthan revolutionising farming with his inventions.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

