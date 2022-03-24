Meet the Innovator Duo from Karnataka Revolutionizing Farming, Only on HistoryTV18

Internet of Things or IoT is the futuristic technology that’s changing the way we live. It is the technology that’s building smarter supply chains, smarter homes and smarter offices. But what does it have to do with farming?

Engineering graduates from reputable colleges in Bengaluru, Ananda and Shailendra first met at the company they both worked at.

Engineering graduates from reputable colleges in Bengaluru, Ananda and Shailendra first met at the company they both worked at. Soon they discovered that they were equally curious about exploring farming. They channeled their knowledge and skills for two years to create an IoT-led device with remote sensors that can be placed at farms to record crop, soil, and weather conditions and named it ‘Fasal’. Fasal provides timely and actionable insights on crops, soil, pests, weather, and other Agri parameters helping reduce crop damage, controls diseases, increases farm yield and produces quality. Today they are on course to close FY21 with 1,000 farms and 20,000 acres of land benefitting from Fasal. Learn about this revolutionary device this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the impact of this innovative technology along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the vegetable market producing green energy.



