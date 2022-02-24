Meet The Mechanic Who Is Revolutionising Farming, Only On HistoryTV18

One man in Rajasthan is single-handedly making the lives of farmers easier with his extraordinary inventions. 46-year-old Sharwan Kumar Bajya is a motorcycle mechanic who has developed many useful devices to reduce dependence on manual labour, increase efficiency and even minimise wastage.

Learn about his award-winning innovations on the next episode of 'OMG! Yeh Mera India'

Hailing from Sikar, Rajasthan, Sharwan has built several devices including hand and battery operated seed drills, multi-purpose sowing and waterway creation machine, a weeder machine, an onion harvester and a salt turner. He builds his machines to order and makes modifications according to people’s needs. He also has orders from countries like Saudi Arabia and is waiting for his import/export license to start selling his machines abroad as well. Watch him showcase his wonderful inventions this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this genius innovator Sikar along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a miniature food artist from Chennai.



