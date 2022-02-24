Home » News » Lifestyle » Meet The Mechanic Who Is Revolutionising Farming, Only On HistoryTV18

Hailing from Sikar, Rajasthan, Sharwan has built several devices including hand and battery operated seed drills.
Learn about his unique inventions that are helping farmers

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 24, 2022, 17:53 IST

One man in Rajasthan is single-handedly making the lives of farmers easier with his extraordinary inventions. 46-year-old Sharwan Kumar Bajya is a motorcycle mechanic who has developed many useful devices to reduce dependence on manual labour, increase efficiency and even minimise wastage.

Learn about his award-winning innovations on the next episode of 'OMG! Yeh Mera India' this Monday, 28th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Hailing from Sikar, Rajasthan, Sharwan has built several devices including hand and battery operated seed drills, multi-purpose sowing and waterway creation machine, a weeder machine, an onion harvester and a salt turner. He builds his machines to order and makes modifications according to people’s needs. He also has orders from countries like Saudi Arabia and is waiting for his import/export license to start selling his machines abroad as well. Watch him showcase his wonderful inventions this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this genius innovator Sikar along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a miniature food artist from Chennai.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

