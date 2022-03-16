Meet The Saree Weaver From Telangana, Who Creates Silk Sarees That Fit Inside A Matchbox, Only On HistoryTV18

You have heard of Benarasi Sarees, Kanjeevaram Sarees or Bandhani Sarees but have you heard of Matchbox Sarees? Meet 33-year-old Nalla Vijay from Telangana who has created wearable sarees that fit in a matchbox on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 21st of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!" every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

This 5.5 meters long & 1.25 meters wide 100% pure silk Saree, weighing only 70 grams, was created in Rajanna Sircilla in Telangana by Vijay to draw attention to the handloom art that makes it possible. His special creations garnered attention from all over the world when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted one of these to the Obamas. Watch how this incredible delicate Saree is woven by hand this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Advertisement

Watch these one-of-a-kind sarees with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a young girl dominating the ancient sport of ‘Mallakhamb’!

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.