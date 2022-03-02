Meet The Scientist From Andhra Pradesh, Who Creates Art That’s Alive, Only On HistoryTV18

You have seen paintings that look like they are alive but have you seen paintings that are actually living and breathing? Dr Balaram Khamari from Orissa chucked paints, inks and pencils in favour of making art using live bacteria.

Originally from Balangir, Orissa, Dr Khamari came to the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh where he works as a biologist. It is here that he developed his interest in Agar art where different strains of bacteria are used to create a ‘painting’ in Agar based gel. Agar art is created by culturing microorganisms, chosen for their natural colours, in certain patterns to create a vivid painting. Dr Khamari’s Microbial Peacock won second prize at the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) annual Agar Art contest in December 2020. Learn more about this fascinating world of living art this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this scientist from Puttaparthi and his very unique art along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a school in Odisha where kids learn by breaking things apart.

