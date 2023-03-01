Meet The Start-Up From Uttar Pradesh, That’s Converting A Common Littered Item Into Useful Products

Can you guess what is the world’s most littered item? It’s not straws. It’s not empty wrappers. It’s not disposable glasses. It’s cigarette butts! Meet 28-year-old Naman Gupta from Uttar Pradesh who has found a creative solution to this hazardous pollution on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Thursday, 2nd of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The ninth season of the pathbreaking original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of entertaining, motivating and inspiring viewers every Thursday at 8 PM with enthralling, wondrous stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Based in Noida, Naman’s startup ‘Code Efforts’ has been making the efforts to upcycle cigarette butts into useful items since 2016 to reduce their negative impact on the environment. So far they have created soft toys, cushions, key chains, and even mosquito repellents by processing the cigarettes butts collected through their special bins and a network of rag pickers. Naman’s efforts have been acknowledged both nationally and internationally. Learn more about this start-up and its excellent initiative this Thursday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the story of the butt-kicking start-up from Noida along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the story of a man who travelled across India in an E-Auto!

