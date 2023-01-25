Home » News » Lifestyle » Meet This Extraordinary Driver Amma from Kerala, Who's Driving A Revolution On Indian roads, Only On HistoryTV18

Find out how 72-year-old J Radhamani became 'Driver Amma'

Fondly called Mani Amma, J Radhamani is the only woman in India to own 11 licenses to drive vehicles across 11 categories
While gender-equality conversations have been making a buzz recently, India has a long legacy of women proving their mettle in primarily male-dominated roles. Like 72-year-old Radhamani Amma from Kerala who's a legend for what she has achieved as a driver.

In 1988, she pursued her interest in vehicles with her husband’s support and today even holds a license for transporting hazardous goods!

Fondly called Mani Amma, J Radhamani is the only woman in India to own 11 licenses to drive vehicles across 11 categories, including excavators, bulldozer, cranes, road rollers and so on, at her age. In 1988, she pursued her interest in vehicles with her husband's support and today even holds a licence for transporting hazardous goods!

Watch this legendary Driver Amma from Kochi and her drive to inspire along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a saree that is saving our rivers!

Tune in to watch 'OMG! Yeh Mera India

