Melodious Thumri Renditions leave Delhiites Mesmerized

North India’s most popular classical song form, Thumri was brought alive at the grand annual musical show by Sahitya Kala Parishad. The three-day Thumri festival organised at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House witnessed rare thumri compositions by eminent artists. A grand flower rangoli at the entrance and alongside the corridors and life size images of all the performing artists along with traditional musical instruments like tabla and sitar welcomed patrons.

Pandit Bholanath Mishra presented Nritya Bhaav bandish thumri, Vilambit Thumri in Jat Taal and Raag Tilak Kamod followed by a Khamaj Dadra and ended his performance with a Khajri on the first day. Later, Madhumita Ray presented Thumri in Raag Mishr Maaj Khamaj; Dadra in Raag Pilu Gara; Jhoola and Kajri. The last performance of the day was the Purab Ang Thumri presented by Indrani Mukherjee.

Dr. Rita Dev started the evening by presenting thumri in Manjh Khamaj and Dadra on the second day. Her next presentation was Kajri. Her melodious rendition also included Jhoola in raag Megh. She ended her act with a bandish ki thumri in raag khamaj. Later, artist Sonali Bose presented Khamaj in Raag Mishra, followed by a Kafi in Raag Mishra, Dadra in Raag Mishra Pilu, and ended her performance with a Kajri. Classical singer Kakali Mukherjee concluded the evening by presenting Thumri based on Mishra Maru Bihag, followed by Kajri in Mishra Kaushik Dhwani and Dadra based on Shivranjani.

Dr Monica Priyadarshini, Secretary, Sahitya Kala Parishad, said, “Sahitya Kala Parishad has been organizing the festival for the past many years. This year, our effort was to bring those artists who we did not hear in this festival earlier and hence we wanted to introduce upcoming artists to the Delhiites."

The third day of the festival kickstarted with Indresh Mishra, eminent Indian classical vocalist presenting the Mishra Pilu, Mishra Pahadi, Dadra, Kajri and Jhoola. This was followed by Sunanda Sharma weaving her rare compositions based on different Rasas like Shringar Ras and Karun Ras. The evening came to an end with a breathtaking performance by none other than ace singer Shubha Mudgal. She presented Thumri and Dadra compositions.

The Sahitya Kala Parishad has planned many more festivals like classical and semi classical festivals for the upcoming months.

