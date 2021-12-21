Men, Are You All Too Busy to Visit a Parlour? Try This Easy Fruit Facial at Home

Skincare is necessary for everyone and a lot of us visit beauty parlours every month. However, given the high costs and busy schedules, it’s not always easy to frequently visit a parlour. And therefore, in such a situation, people try different methods and to take care of their skin at home. While women use fruit facials, bleach and cleaning, men find it quite difficult.

So let us tell you a step by step method for a fruit facial at home today. Following this routine can do wonders even for men’s skin at home.

>Cleanse Your Face:

To do this, take two spoons of raw milk and apply it well to your face. After about two minutes, wipe the face with the help of cotton and wash the face with water.

>Scrub:

After washing and wiping the face, you need to scrub the face. Take fresh peels of two-three lemons and grind them to make a fine paste. Add half a teaspoon of rose water and a teaspoon of oatmeal to it. Now apply this paste on your face and massage the scrub with light hands in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes then wash the face.

>Face Lighting:

The next step is face lighting. For this, you need to take half a teaspoon of honey, add a few drops of water to it, apply it to your face and massage lightly for five minutes. Wash your face thoroughly.

>Taking Steam:

Following this, you have to take steam, for which you need to heat water in a pan and take steam on your face. After this, lightly press the skin with your fingers so that blackheads and whiteheads come out from the open pores.

>Fruit Facial, Finally:

In the next step of skincare, you have to do a fruit facial. For this, you can use strawberry, papaya or banana depending on your choice. Make a paste of strawberries, mix cocoa powder and honey in it, apply this paste on the face and massage it, then wash the face.

You can also use bananas if you want. For this, make a paste by mashing a ripe banana, adding honey, lemon juice and rose water. Now, massage the face with this paste and then wash thoroughly.

