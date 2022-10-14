Men, Enhance Your Outfit With These Basic Jewellery Tips

Men wearing jewellery is today a sign of flair and refinement, whether they are actors or athletes. If you’ve ever wanted to impress someone or felt that your ensemble was missing just one piece of jewellery but was frightened to wear it, keep reading because we’ve compiled some common mistakes that men make while wearing jewellery and how to prevent them.

And if you are thinking jewellery is just for women. Absolutely, not. There are men’s styles and women’s styles, just like there are in clothing and fashion. It’s also completely false to believe that men’s jewellery is a relatively new concept.

You may simply enhance your appearance by selecting complementary jewellery and accessories when styling. But when wearing jewellery, guys frequently overlook certain factors. As a result, even though you want the ideal appearance, you cannot get it. So allow us to share some jewellery-wearing advice with you so you may get the perfect look.

Start with basic jewellery:

If you’re planning to add jewellery to your outfit for the first time and you don’t feel secure wearing it, start with simple jewellery. Visit a jewellery store for this, and when trying on simple pieces, don’t forget to discuss your friends.

Limit the amount of jewellery you wear:

It is a good idea to carry jewellery to any party or special occasion, but only ever wear a small amount of jewellery. If you wear additional jewellery, your outfit will not get attention and people will only see your jewellery.

Maintain the balance:

Remember to keep your balance when wearing the jewellery. It is preferable to wear light, basic jewellery rather than bulky jewellery all at once. On the other hand, avoid donning a bulky bracelet with the opposite hand after wearing a watch with a small dial.

Match up with skin tone

Always wear jewellery that contrasts with your skin tone for the best effect. Light metals like white gold and platinum will look fantastic on someone with a cool skin tone. On the other hand, warm skin tones look best while wearing yellow metals like gold. Moreover, neutral skin tones go well with both light and yellow metals.

Consider your personality:

Be mindful of your individuality when wearing jewellery. It is ideal to wear jewellery that is proportionate to body type in such cases. Because wearing heavy jewellery on a light physique is inappropriate and vice versa.

