Men, Follow These Simple Tips to Improve Your Sexual Performance

Parenthood is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world, however, many couples struggle to conceive. This could be because of the rising problem of infertility among both men and women. While many factors such as hormonal changes, age, obesity and more can affect a women’s fertility, male infertility can result from trauma, diseases like diabetes, binge drinking, smoking etc. In fact, several lifestyle changes have also contributed to fertility issues and poor sexual performance. Making some changes in your diet and everyday routine can help you perform better in bed.

Things that you should add to your diet to improve your sexual and reproductive function:

Despite the fact that onions and garlic can give you bad breath, these are extremely helpful in increasing your blood circulation.

Bananas are rich in potassium. They are essential for lowering blood pressure and can help in improving sexual performance.

Chillies and pepper also help in increasing the blood flow as they reduce hypertension and inflammation.

Besides changing your diet there are a few things that one needs to take care of in order to improve their reproductive function. Dr Sanjay Kalra, Endocrinologist at Kindly, shared a few tips to help men optimise their sexual and reproductive function, In an interview with HT Lifestyle.

These include:

Avoid stress: A person’s blood pressure rises, and their heart rate increases negatively when they are under a lot of stress, which lowers the sperm’s quality and sexual desire.

Sleep pattern: The health expert states that an overall healthy lifestyle with a good amount of sleep can help improve sexual desire and also sperm quality.

Say no to bad habits: As per Healthline, red wine improves circulation but consuming too much alcohol and smoking could have an adverse impact on your sexual performance. Consuming alcohol and smoking on a regular basis directly affects male fertility and decreases the quality of their sperm.

Stay physically active: Staying physically active gets your heart in shape and helps in increasing your sexual performance. Exercising daily helps a person manage their weight and also enhances their fertility.

Visit a doctor: In case of erectile dysfunction or any other diagnosed disease, it is recommended that you non-hesitantly talk to your doctor and get the required treatment.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is for general purpose only. We strongly recommend you consult your doctor for the best treatment.