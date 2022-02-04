Men More Likely to Suffer From Mental Illnesses After Breakup, Claims Study

Men are more likely to face mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and suicide after a breakup, a new study has revealed.

The study was published in the journal- Social Sciences and Medicine - Qualitative Research in Health. The purpose of this study was to analyse the impact of a breakup on the mental health of men.

According to the founder and lead investigator of UBC’s men’s health research program, Dr John Oliffe, a majority of men experienced symptoms of mental illness during or after a breakup, which could lead to depression.

Dr Oliffe and his team interviewed 47 men after their breakup at UBC’s men’s health research program. The interviews revealed that men, who face difficulties in their relationships, tend to underestimate the issues of men, causing the bond to worsen even more.

Men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health problems as a result of societal expectations and traditional gender roles.

While gender stereotypes about women, such as the expectation that they should behave or look in a certain way, can be harmful to them, it is also important to remember that stereotypes and expectations can harm men as well, the study showed.

However, the positive aspects of the research revealed that after a breakup, men kept themselves busy in a variety of ways to maintain their mental state, including exercise, book reading, and self-care.

