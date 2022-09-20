Men More Prone To Various Types Of Cancer Than Women, Says Study

The risk of cancer and other serious diseases is higher in men than in women, various studies have shown. It has been revealed in many studies that men have a higher risk of all types of cancer than women. Not just this, the number of deaths due to cancer are higher in men than in women.

According to a report in Medical News Today, cases of all types of cancer are seen more in men than women. Research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has come out in this regard. In this research, 1.71 lakh men and 1.22 lakh women were checked. For about 16 years, researchers collected data from these people and analysed it.

During the research, it was found that the risk of cancer in women and men is different due to biological differences. Lifestyle, smoking, alcohol, body mass index, height, physical activity, diet and medical history do not have much effect on it.

In this study, researchers also estimated that the risk of cancer may also be different due to differences in male and female hormones such as estrogen and testosterone, immune system and genetics. X chromosomes found in women can also suppress dangerous genes such as cancer.

Clinical trials of drugs being prepared for the treatment of cancer can make it easier to understand this. If the exact reason for this is revealed, women and men can be treated effectively. At present, several studies are being carried out in this direction.

Cancer risk in men and women:

The risk of bladder cancer in men is 3.30 times higher than in women.

The risk of gastric cancer is 3.49 times higher in men.

The risk of laryngeal cancer is 3.53 times higher in men.

The risk of gallbladder cancer and thyroid cancer is lower in men.

