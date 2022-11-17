Men, Take Notes And Keep Yourself Well-Groomed With These Tips

Looking presentable does no harm to anyone. Grooming is an essential part of our lifestyle and helps us be the best version of ourselves. Men too have started to invest in facials and healthy skincare regimes, hair care routines, trimming, waxing, manicures, pedicures, and facials. This easy accessibility has resulted in men taking extra care of themselves and indulging in self-pampering, resulting in glowy skin, healthy hair and a neat look.

Here are a few tips to groom yourself to a neat look -

1. Cleansing and Exfoliating

Cleansing the skin is important. For your face use a gentle face wash to clean out the dust, pollution, oil build-up and grime. Use a gentle scrub to exfoliate your face. Scrubs help in removing dead skin cells and make the skin squeaky clean. The same goes for the rest of your body as well. Use a body wash and follow it up with exfoliation. Remember to moisturize when the skin is damp to keep your skin hydrated.

2. Trim

For a cleaner look, trim your eyebrows and get the extras out. If you have hair sticking out from your ears and neck, get your barber to the task, and ask them to clean it off. Keep your beard trimmed and neat. Take care of your hair by giving it a monthly trim. and once in a while head massage for proper blood circulation to the scalp. Also, don’t forget to trim your body hair for hygiene purposes.

3. Hair Care

Take care of your hair by getting a good head massage for proper blood circulation to the scalp. Oil your head frequently. Use a conditioner to soften and hydrate your hair. For extra nourishment, apply hair masks that include aloe vera gel, honey, yoghurt, oils, and eggs to strengthen your hair and make it shiny. You can avail of salon services or do this at home as well.

4. Tailored-fit clothes

Clothes can be a make or break for creating impressions. Baggy and un-ironed clothes look very much unappealing. However, a crisp tailored fit suit will instantly elevate your look.

5. Hands and Nails

This may go unnoticed by you but can speak volumes of your hygiene if your hands are calloused and dry, and your nails are dirty. Make it a habit to clip your nails. Short nails are low-maintenance and easier to clean. Keep your palms and hands moisturized apply dollops of cream.

6. Take care of your oral health

Brush and floss your teeth twice daily. Use mouthwash for good breath. In case you have an urgent meeting, remember to carry a few cloves with you in your pocket as they can give you fresh breath always.

