Men’s Beauty: These Simple Steps can Make Summer Skincare All the More Satisfying

Summers are here and so are the days where our skin will need all the hydration and protection from the Sun. Unlike winters, where our skin depends on thick moisturisers to protect it from dryness, summers are a time when you would like to let your skin breathe rather than suffocate it. So let us take a look at how your typical summer skincare should look like:

If you like to keep your skincare simple, take tips from cosmetic chemist, formulator and aesthetician Ramón who shared his three-step skincare routine for those busy mornings.

Ramón shared his simple skincare routine in an Instagram Reel. The American skincare influencer begins his routine with a quick cleansing step. “If you wake up feeling oily, a quick targeted cleanse is great to prep your skin for the day," recommends Ramón. According to Ramón, one should invest in “something light, hydrating, and chock full of antioxidants to level up your skin’s protection against environmental stressors and free radical damage, which pairs beautifully with a good sunscreen."

The last step in the morning skincare routine includes a moisturising sunscreen appropriate for your skin type. Sunscreen is an imperative step for your morning skincare routine, and sunscreens and SPF moisturisers are the same thing. So a good sunscreen product to moisturise your skin and give adequate daily protection is a great way to minimise steps.

For your nighttime skincare routine, you could incorporate the double cleansing method. Begin by using an oil-based cleanser or micellar water to remove the SPF and all the oil on your face. Massage the product on dry skin and then add some water to emulsify the content to remove the oily products on your face.

Follow this up with your regular cleanser or face wash to remove other dirt. You can finish the routine with a gentle moisturiser or add a retinoid serum or cream which could help your ageing skin.

