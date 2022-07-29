Men’s Jewellery: Fashion Tips for Those who Stress More on Personal Styling

Your style speaks a lot about you. When it comes to styling your outfit, the safest way is to add accessories to it. Although people often do not associate men with jewellery, fashion trends are changing and men are breaking this stereotype. There are many ways men can experiment with their style through jewellery. Let’s take a look at some secrets you should know while donning your outfit.

Keep it simple: A classic leather-strapped watch can never go wrong. Keep in mind that watches can look good on all occasions, be it professional or personal events. The concept of “less is more" should be used here, as keeping things minimal looks elegant. Wearing a watch or a ring can alone enhance your appearance.

Match your metal: Most men prefer to wear gold and silver, but keep in mind that you shouldn’t combine the two metals. Silver is seen as neutral, while gold has a warmer hue. However, if you like donning toned rings, wear them on different fingers, they will complement each other. You should also make sure it is of good quality.

Style in accordance with the dress code: If you’re heading to a business meeting, make your look simple and elegant. Men are asked to wear modest attire to many business meetings, which may include tie accents, watches, cufflinks, rings, and lapel pins. Both formal and semi-formal outfits work well with these. Wearing jewellery that sparkles, glitters, is large or has a bright colour can dominate your attire. You should select the appropriate jewellery based on the occasion or your unique style.

Think about your skin tone: Rose gold complements warm skin tones better than silver, which looks great on cooler skin tones. If your skin tone is neutral, go for plain white metal jewellery.

