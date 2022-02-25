Mental Health: Try these Steps to Heal from a Mental Trauma

During the entire course of life, our mind goes through so much that the impression of certain experiences stays on for years. It is very common to be exposed to any traumatic event, but on the contrary, people rarely accept that they are still facing the stress of a certain trauma. Actually, it isn’t shocking because mental health is the most overlooked and ignored aspect of modern society. Due to this, people often shy from seeking help.

If a person has ever been through a highly stressful event or series of events, then it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he/she has suffered a traumatic experience. The experience can be anything, from losing a close person, being in an accident, violent act to a sexual violation. And as a result of experiencing such incidents, the person suffers from traumatic stress, which is a normal reaction to an abnormal event, and includes feelings of helplessness, fear, numbness, irritability, nightmares, flashbacks, difficulty sleeping, intense shock, or being overwhelmed by the emotions. The good news is that there have been very effective ways that can help you in healing from the trauma that you have been facing.

Face your feelings

People usually avoid thinking about the traumatic event and that is completely normal because no one likes a bad incident to rule over their happy side. But it is important to identify those feelings so that you can seek timely help. The trick is in facing those sad feelings because the sooner you identify them, the quicker you will heal from them.

Don’t isolate yourself

The usual response to such feelings is isolating ourselves, but this is the most dangerous option to go with as this slows your recovery. A person should always reach out to the close members to seek help, talk to someone close. Open lines of communication after the trauma, as it is very crucial for your recovery.

Try Yoga

Yoga is a much-underrated practice when in reality it does wonders. Get into the practice of mindfulness that will increase your concentration level and is extremely helpful for mental health. There are certain yoga poses like Surya Namaskar that improve mental health.

Seek therapeutic techniques and therapies

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder. The emotional freedom technique (EFT), is also a very helpful option to get rid of emotional distress.

