Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Xmas

>Merry Christmas 2021: People across the globe celebrate December 25 as Christmas or Xmas with much enthusiasm and fervour. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The celebration of the day see people decorating Christmas trees exchanging gifts and singing carols. Children also believe that Santa Claus comes to their doorstep on the eve of Christmas and leaves a gift for them. The festival celebrated in winter reeks of goodness and warmth. On this pious festival, people let go of anger and forgive those who may have hurt them.

On this special day, people extend the day’s greetings to their loved ones over WhatsApp and text messages. The cell phones start buzzing with beautiful wishes, messages and quotes.

Advertisement

Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, WhatsApp greetings and Images that you can send to wish your friends and family a Merry Christmas.

Christmas 2021 wishes, greetings, status and messages:

1. Wishing you love and light in this challenging season. Hope the magic of Christmas lights up your life with happiness!

2. May this holiday season be full of surprises and cheers, simply because you deserve the best. Merry Christmas 2021

Advertisement

3. The Church Bells Ring, Before the Cakes; Wine is Served, Before The Holy Star Appears, Before Networks Get Jammed, Let Me Wish You A Merry Xmas.

Advertisement

4. During the miraculous time that is Christmas may you see with the eyes of a child, experience the wonder of love, and truly enjoy all that the season has to offer.

5, May this Christmas be so special that you never ever feel lonely again and be surrounded by loved ones throughout! Merry Xmas.

6. I’m sending you warm bear hugs, loving kisses and earnest wishes for the wonderful occasion of Christmas. May you have a splendid Christmas filled with lights, songs, and cheer. Merry Christmas 2021

Advertisement

QUOTES FOR CHRISTMAS 2021

1. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that? — >Bob Hope

2. Christmas is not a date. It is a state of mind. — >Mary Ellen Chase

3. Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling. — >Edna Ferber

4. I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. — >Charles Dickens

5. Peace on earth will come to stay, When we live Christmas every day. — >Helen Steiner Rice

6. I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another. — >Carrie Fisher

7. Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends. — >Margaret Thatcher

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.