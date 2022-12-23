Merry Christmas 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones on Xmas

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Christmas is the joyous time of the year. From dressing up in the colour of the season to setting up a Christmas tree at home, the season is too good to miss. Attending Church, decorating houses, putting up Christmas trees, getting together, exchanging gifts, and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus are among the major highlights of the day. To make your job easier, we have compiled a list of wishes, messages, and quotes you can forward to your friends and family. Take a glance below.

Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Your friendship and love are the best Christmas presents I could ever receive.

2. Take nothing for granted and be grateful for the wonderful family and friends you have to share this joyous season with. I wish you a joyous Christmas.

3. I hope Santa is nice to you this year because you deserve nothing but the best. From our family to yours, we wish you a very happy Christmas.

4. May this Christmas season bring you closer to everyone you hold dear in your heart. Merry Christmas!

5. For this Christmas as well as for the coming year, I wish you and your family health, happiness, peace, and prosperity.

6. Merry Christmas {PUT NAME} ?? May the Christmas season bring only happiness and joy to you and your beautiful family.

7. Merry Christmas! And best wishes for a healthy, happy, and peaceful New Year. Love from the {INSERT YOUR NAME}.

8. Merry Christmas! May your days ahead be as vibrant as this festive season. May you shine as bright as the Christmas lights because you deserve it all. Have a great year and a wonderful life ahead!

9. I hope this Christmas season will take you closer to all those that you desire in your heart. Wishing you and your family good health, never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

QUOTES FOR CHRISTMAS 2022

1. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that? — Bob Hope

2. Christmas is not a date. It is a state of mind. — Mary Ellen Chase

3. Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling. — Edna Ferber

4. I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. — Charles Dickens

5. Peace on earth will come to stay, When we live Christmas every day. — Helen Steiner Rice

6. I don’t think Christmas is necessarily about things. It’s about being good to one another. — Carrie Fisher

7. Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends. — Margaret Thatcher

