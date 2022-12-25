Merry Christmas 2022: Best Wishes, Inspirational Quotes and Sayings For Kids

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Christmas, one of the most awaited festival by children, is here. The day is filled with fun, excitement, parties, gifts, and games. Every child wishes to have a grand Christmas celebration. Kids create such a magical world around them that they begin to believe Santa is real. Each year, they expect gifts from him. So, to spread joy to your children, why don’t you become their secret Santa?

As we all celebrates the festival of joy, here’s a list of wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share with your little ones to make them feel extra special.

1. Wishing a Merry Christmas to you. May Santa Claus bring you the best of the gifts to surprise you and make it the best Christmas ever.

2. Wishing all the children good and happy times full of opening the gifts you always desired. Merry Christmas!

3. Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way, May you be blessed this Christmas with peace and love all day! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all wonderful little angels!

4. I wish Santa brings you the gift of never ending happiness this Christmas! Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2023!

5. May the occasion of Christmas be full of sparkles and joys for you. Wishing you Merry Christmas full of the best of the gifts to make it a memorable one.

6. For this Christmas as well as for the coming year, I wish you and your family health, happiness, peace, and prosperity.

7. May Santa Claus bring you lots of gifts! May Jesus shower His abundant blessings on you! Here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas 2022 and a Happy New Year 2023!

8. May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Merry Christmas!

9. Christmas is the most beautiful time of the year and also the most special memory that can always keep locked in your heart. Warm wishes on Christmas.

10. You are our little sweet heart little princess on the occasion of Christmas, we wish that you are always smiling and happy. Merry Christmas 2022!

