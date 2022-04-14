Mesha Sankranti 2022: Rituals, Importance and All You Need to Know About The Solar New Year

Solar New Year is one of the most important days for Indians and is celebrated under different monikers and in different forms around the nation. The Hindu Lunisolar Calendar marks this day as Mesha Sankranti.

On this day, people worship the Sun God and perform charitable activities. As per the religious beliefs, the Sun takes a year to complete the transit between the twelve zodiac signs. The Mesha Sankranti is observed as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries, translated in Hindi to Mesha. The festival, in various forms, is celebrated as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vaishakh in Punjab, Bihu in Assam, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, and Pana Sankranti in Odisha.

This year, the Solar New Year will fall on April 14. Following are the rituals that would be carried out to observe and celebrate this important day:

Advertisement

Devotees wake up early and take dips in sacred rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Godavari.

A sattvic diet is followed throughout the day. Every household prepares dishes that include ingredients that are considered pure, vital, and clean, such as fruits, nuts, legumes, and whole grains.

People donate food, clothes, and money and do other charitable deeds. These donations are considered to be the most pious activity in the Hindu religion.

People pray to the Gods and wish for a peace-and-prosperity-filled life.

Processions and prayers are also carried out in many parts of the country.

A special drink that goes by the name Pana is prepared by many communities. The drink is then distributed and consumed as prasad.

All the rituals are carried out in the Punya Kaal Muhurta, which is considered to be an auspicious time during the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.