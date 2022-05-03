MET GALA 2022: Kim Kardashian to Blake Lively, Stars Who Nailed The Gilded Glamour Theme on the Red Carpet

After successfully hosting a mini-gala on the theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion in September 2021 - the first portion of a two-part exhibition exploring fashion in America, this year, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute saw the crème-da-le crème of the entertainment, fashion and art industry come together to celebrate the ‘biggest night in fashion’ on May 2.

Exploring American style with the second portion of the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion, the dress code for the evening was ‘Gilded Glamour.’ Hosted at the MET Fifth Avenue in New York, history unfurled in style on the red carpet with celebrities reprising grandeur in an array of silhouettes telling a story of a glorious past.

Did everyone understand the assignment? Here’s a look at who wore what on the red carpet.

The Monroe Magic

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, which is almost 60 years old. Back in the day, Marilyn had worn this dress when she sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy. To fit into this dress, Kim shared that she had to lose 16 pounds in a span of three weeks.

As Lively As it Gets

Looking resplendent in an Atelier Versace gown, the drama unfolded when Blake Lively unwrapped the copper-coloured bow on her gown and unveiled a long powder blue train. She paired her ensemble with a matching set of opera gloves and a dazzling tiara. Inspired by New York city architecture, the ensemble paid homage to the Grand Central Station and the Statue of Liberty. Describing the ensemble during the live stream, Blake said: Instead of looking at fashion to influence the dress, I looked through New York city architecture." Blake also added that the train draws inspiration from the constellation of the Grand Central Station, the fitted dress resonates with the Empire State building and the draping, and the crown is inspired by the Statue of Liberty. The crown featured 25 stones similar to the 25 windows on the crown of Statue of Liberty.

The Cape & Train Stars

Alicia Keys hands down wins over the red carpet with her New York City inspired cape. The embellished buildings on the cape and her overall ensemble was put together by Ralph Lauren. Alicia shared that she wanted to bring New York to the gala and yes, she did! Celebrities who jazzed and dazzled the red carpet with their capes and trains included Taylor Hill, Michelle Yeoh, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendall Jenner, and Nicki Minaj to name a few.

Let’s Tulle With It

Vanessa Hudgens walked the red carpet in a black Moschino sheer tulle outfit featuring a black lace train attached from the waist. Following suit was The Bridgeton star Phoebe Dynevor embraced sheer style in a Louis Vuitton tulle ensemble featuring a peplum-inspired top with lace detailing. The other celebrities who chose sheer on the red carpet included Louisa Jacobson in Schiaparelli Couture, and Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera, among others.

Of Corsets and Bustles

Taking inspiration from the corsets and bustles of the time, the red carpet featured a futuristic and classic interpretation of the silhouette. Katy Perry’s Oscar Oscar de la Renta and Gemma Chan’s Louis Vuitton ensembles highlighted the bustle design. Whereas the red carpet saw an array of corsets featured on celebrities including Billie Eilish, Gemma Chan, Katy Perry, Sydney Sweeney and Gigi Hadid to name a few. Billie Eilish mentioned that the outfit designed by Gucci was made from existing material and was eco-friendly.

Fearless in Feathers & Fringes

Inspired by renowned model Jerry Hall’s YSL outfit, Hailey Bieber walked the red carpet in a Saint Laurent ivory gown enhanced with feathers on the cape. Feathers found its way on many attires on the red carpet. The stars who incorporated feathers in their exquisite outfits were Ashley Park in Prabal Gurung, Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton, Chloe Kim in Giambattista Valli Couture, to name a few.

