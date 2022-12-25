Michelle Obama Reveals Secret Service Agents' Reaction To Her And Barack Obama's PDA

Barack and Michelle Obama are one of the internet’s favourite couples. The two often share heartwarming pictures from their dates, vacations, and even way back from their courtship days. The power couple is very open about their deep love and admiration for each other, and even dedicate cute notes to each other on their social media.

The former First Lady recently spoke about how the members of the Secret Service, who are charged with ensuring her and her husband’s safety, react when the pair indulges in a public display of affection. She said this on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before speaking about how the entourage charged with their protection reacted when the Obama couple engage in PDA, she talked about a trip they took to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

Michelle and Barack Obama decided to celebrate by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. Michelle said that after their wedding that year, the couple had rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.

Advertisement

When they recreated that trip this time around, stopping on sunny beaches on their way, there was one significant difference: “a motorcade and Secret Service" followed them along for the ride. “It was a little different, but it was the thought that counted," the Becoming author told the host.

Michelle Obama then said that whenever the two indulged in PDA, especially sharing a kiss, the Secret Service agents tended to give the couple some privacy by averting their eyes. “They tend to turn away. They look away," she revealed. Michelle mentioned that the reaction came despite these agents practically being like family to the Obamas.

The US Secret Service is tasked with the security of the incumbent and former Presidents and visiting foreign heads of state, among others.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here