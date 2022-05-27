Migraine: Types, Triggers, and Treatments

Migraine is a serious neurological condition that often prompts other issues and ailments if it proliferates. In general, people mistake the early symptoms of, or mild versions of, migraines for headaches. However, migraines cause more than just headaches. They can also cause numbness, tingling, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound, among other things.

Despite its prevalence for quite a while, researchers are yet to identify the definitive cause of migraines. However, the reason hovers somewhere around “abnormal" brain activity, as per a report by Healthline.

Triggers

Things that cause migraines are called triggers. These triggers can range from being a personal reason to the foods and beverages one consumes. According to Healthline, many additives, like the preservative nitrate, the artificial sweetener aspartame, and flavour enhancer monosodium glutamate (MSG), can also cause migraines.

Other triggers may include stress, anxiety, poor sleep, excitement, changes in climate, bright lights and hormones.

Types

Migraine largely gets divided into two types – migraine with aura and migraine without aura. People who experience migraines without an aura generally experience throbbing or pulsating pain in the head, which can range from moderate to severe. People can experience pain while walking or climbing stairs. In migraine with aura, there are visual problems combined with the throbbing or pulsating pain. A migraine with an aura may also cause difficulty in speaking and moving.

Then there is a third type, which is more chronic in its effects and can be a mix of both with and without an aura. These chronic migraines can persist for months and can last up to eight hours in a single stretch.

Treatments

Migraines are a subject that still needs a clearer understanding to deal with. Many experts believe that a person suffering from migraine needs to identify patterns, things, and elements that can act as their personal triggers and try to avoid them, as per Healthline.

Staying hydrated is another common advice for migraine patients. A good night’s sleep and regular exercise can also help a lot to keep migraines from taking over your brain and causing excruciating pain.

