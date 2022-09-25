Mike Tyson Has Sciatica, Know More About This Nerve Condition

Sciatica has become the talk of the town ever since former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson revealed that he is suffering from it. In an interview with Newsmax TV, Tyson said, “I have sciatica; every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God it’s the only health problem I have." But what is sciatica?

People face sciatica pain due to irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression of a nerve in the lower back. The most common cause is a herniated or slipped disk that puts pressure on the nerve root.

It all started when Tyson was pictured at an airport in a wheelchair. Following this, he revealed that he is suffering from a debilitating health condition, sciatica.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is a condition in which nerve pain shoots up in the leg due to compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve is one of the body’s longest and one of most important nerves as it impacts the person’s ability to control and feel the legs.

What causes sciatica?

Wondering what causes sciatica? According to a Healthline report, it is caused by an underlying injury to the sciatic nerve or an area that affects the nerve, like the vertebrae, and bones in the neck and back. Conditions like herniated or slipped disc, muscle spasm, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease or even an overgrowing bone that pressurises the nerve can also lead to sciatica.

Can it be treated?

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar told Indian Express some ayurvedic tips can “definitely help you relieve backache in sciatica." It can also help you in maintaining the health of your spine.

Do not stand for more than 40 minutes.

Practice exercises like Makarasana, Shalabhasana, Markatasana, and Bhujangasana on a daily basis.

Don’t sit in a particular same position for more than two hours. Take five minutes break to stretch.

Massage your back with Ayurvedic oils such as Mahanarayan and Ashwagandha.

