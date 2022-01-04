Milind Soman Reveals Everything he Wants to Work for in 2022

If ‘couple goals’ are a thing to swear by, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar can’t be kept out of any related discussion. While being loved and adored by the people, at the same time the couple has also been subjected to trolling and shaming by a section of people due to their age difference. But both Milind and Ankita have never cared about the negative publicity and have responded to the backlash with an equal measure of sassiness and posts depicting their affection for each other. And now, Milind has done it again by revealing what he wants to work for in 2022 and every year that follows, with a cute romantic twist to it.

The 56-year old model-turned-actor was referring to wife Ankita as he posted a picture of both of them from Jaisalmer, where they spent their New Year.

“To me, this picture has everything I want to work for this year, and every year. Whatever your dreams for this year and whatever you are working for, I wish you all the same," the post read.

With hubby Milind being all romantic on social media, Ankita could not resist reciprocating the love. She posted a video about how the couple started the New Year with music and a ‘whole lot of love’. In the video, we see the 30-year-old playing the guitar for Milind.

The couple ended the last year by participating in a 110 km long run with a few of their friends. Milind has been doing the mandatory year-end run for eight years.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar, a former cabin crew executive, in 2018 at Alibaug. Milind was formerly married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi and they divorced in 2009.

