Milind Soman Shares Keys to Minimizing the Risk of Injury, Read Here

After crossing the age of 50, most people tend to turn lethargic and prefer to relax. But that’s not the case with actor and model Milind Soman. Age is just a number for him and he continues to lead an incredibly active lifestyle. From acing calisthenics exercises to running for miles and cycling, Milind has inspired us to stay fit on numerous occasions.

But as one goes through such strenuous activities, that too at an older age, the risk of injuries also increases. However, Milind has adopted an effective way that helps him maintain his fitness while also keeping the injuries at bay.

Sharing some fruitful tips with his followers on Instagram, Milind wrote that “the keys to minimizing the risk of injury are regularity of natural movement and moderation." Although it is said that consistency is the key to achieving a fit body, Milind suggested that one should not go extreme while chasing the goal.

Milind wrote that he doesn’t run every day but also highlighted that he puts his muscles to use by exercising for about 15 – 20 minutes daily. By doing this, Milind emphasized that he can do whatever he wants without sustaining injuries during intense workouts.

Underlining the effects of aging on one’s body, Milind said that it is natural to get weaker as one grows older. And the only way, according to him, to tackle this is to remain active through moderate exercises. He suggested that one should work on their “basic faculties like strength and mobility" to minimize the risk of injuries.

Milind even shared an exercise that he thinks is perfect for the overall conditioning of the body. He said that performing Surya Namaskar can be a convenient way to strengthen certain weak body parts of an individual.

Milind concluded his health tips by mentioning the main objectives of performing exercises. He stressed that exercise helps with better blood circulation in the body. In addition, he wrote, it also allows a person to move his/her body in whatever way they want.

