Milk to Fish, 6 Superfoods For Women To Stay Fit And Young

Women are extremely busy in today’s digital age. Working women, in particular, have a greater burden on their shoulders. They need to take care of their family, children, and work all at the same time. In such a situation, women neglect their health while juggling jobs and household chores. To maintain their health, women must eat nutritious foods.

Here are some of the superfoods that keep women healthy, fit, and fine.

>Milk: Women must add low-fat milk to their diet. Milk has an abundance of vitamin D and calcium. Vitamin D helps get calcium into the body.

>Tomatoes: They are considered a superfood for women. It contains a nutrient called lycopene, which protects women from breast cancer. Tomatoes have an abundance of antioxidants that help in fighting heart-related diseases. Tomatoes also keep skin healthy and prevent ageing.

>Beans: They reduce the chance of heart disease and breast cancer. Beans are full of protein and fibre, and they have a very small amount of fat. Consumption of beans also keeps hormones in balance.

>Soybean: Women must add soybean, which is filled with protein, iron, and vitamin D, to their diet. One can also add products to their diet that are made with soybeans, like soymilk and tofu.

>Curd: Women must take curd or low-fat yoghurt daily. In several studies, it has been found that curd reduces the chances of breast cancer. Curd also helps remove stomach-related problems. It reduces the risk of ulcers and vaginal infections and it is also necessary to make the bones strong.

>Fish: If you are a non-vegetarian, fish is a healthy option for you. Women must include salmon, sardines, and mackerel fish in their diet. Fish have omega-3 fatty acids and can help you reduce skin problems, heart diseases, strokes, hypertension, depression, joint pain, and inflammation.

>Berries: Berries are very good for women’s health. They must have strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries. Berries have anti-cancer nutrients. They protect women from breast and colon cancer. Berries are high in vitamin C and folic acid, and it is recommended that pregnant women consume them. Berries are also very beneficial in removing urinary tract infections.

