Mineral vs Chemical Sunscreen Lotions: Know What to Use For Skin Care

Chemical based sunscreen gets absorbed into the skin while mineral based sunscreen works like a shield on the surface of the skin.

Sunscreens are designed to protect you from the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. These rays can harm your skin cells and expose you to a variety of skin diseases, including sunburn, skin cancer and premature ageing. While choosing a good sunscreen, make sure the product has more than SPF 30, as a skin care item with higher SPF gives better protection against UV rays.

There are two types of sunscreen products available in the market. One is mineral based and the other one is chemical based. Mineral sunscreen is referred to as organic, while chemical sunscreen is referred to as inorganic. Dr Sushma Yadav, dermatologist, cosmetologist, hair transplant surgeon and founder of Skinology, Bengaluru, has recently shared some advantages and disadvantages for both types of sunscreen lotions and creams.

According to dermatologists and skincare experts, chemical sunscreens have active ingredients such as avobenzone, octinoxate and oxybenzone, whereas mineral sunscreens contain titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.

Both types of products react differently on the skin. Chemical based sunscreen gets absorbed into the skin while mineral based sunscreen work like a shield on the surface of the skin.

Mineral sunscreen products are better suited for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, according to experts.

Pros and Cons of Mineral based sunscreens

Mineral based sunscreen provides protection from both UVA and UVB radiation. If you have sensitive skin, then this will be helpful as it won’t clog your skin pores. It continues to remain effective for a longer period if your skin isn’t damp from sweat.

Mineral based sunscreen needs to be applied frequently and it may create a white cast on people with dark skin tones. It can also be less protective if it is not applied and reapplied abundantly.

Pros and Cons of Chemical Sunscreen

Since the sunscreen molecules bind together after application, you only need a small amount to get the protection. Additionally, these tend to spread more evenly on the skin.

However, you have to apply sunscreen and let it set on your skin for 20 minutes for it to work. You could face some irritation because of the mixture of chemicals used to create broad-spectrum of UVA and UVB protection. It’s not advised for all skin-types, and those with oily skin can experience pore clogging.

