Mini Mathur Enjoys Passion Fruit, Smoothies Made of Dragon Fruit; How Good Are They

Actress and television personality Mini Mathur loves a healthy meal. The 46-year-old has shared a glimpse of her breakfast smoothies and fruits she is in love with. In a now vanished Instagram Story, Mini had revealed that she is “obsessed with passion fruit". The actress also revealed that her day starts and ends with two passion fruits. Mini’s obsession with passion fruits is certainly healthy.

Passion fruit is the fruit of the Passiflora vine, a type of passion flower which has a tough outer rind and juicy, seed-filled centre. Passion fruit come in several types and vary in size and colour. Some of the most common types are purple and yellow varieties. This tropical fruit is grown all over the world, and crops can be found in Asia, Europe, Australia, and South and North America.

So why should you also add passion fruit to your diet?

According to Healthline, passion fruit is a good source of nutrients, especially fibre, vitamin C, antioxidants, and provitamin A. The fruit is also rich in beneficial plant compounds, including carotenoids and polyphenols. Passion fruit is richer in polyphenols than many fellow tropical fruits, including lychee, mango, banana, papaya, and pineapple. Passion fruit offers a small amount of iron. A good source of antioxidants, passion fruit also protects your body from free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can damage your cells when they are present in large numbers.

Besides passion fruit, Mini also likes to enjoy nutrient rich smoothies. The actress enjoys a tall glass of dragon fruit, coconut milk, banana, and watermelon on a chia and sunflower seeds smoothie, as her Instagram Story suggests. Dragon fruit is another source of high amounts of fibre and magnesium, as well as extremely low calorie content. Dragon fruit is considered a highly nutrient-dense fruit.

Another smoothie enjoyed by Mini happens to comprise apple, beetroot, carrot, celery, kale, soaked sabja seeds, marine collagen powder.

How are you going to include passion fruit into your diet?

