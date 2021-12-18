Minorities Rights Day 2021: History, Significance, and Theme

>Minorities Rights Day 2021: Every year, December 18 is observed as the Minorities Rights Day to uphold the right to freedom and equal opportunities for the ethnic minorities in India and create awareness about the respect and dignity of the minorities. On this day, the country focuses on the challenges and issues faced by the minority communities of different ethnic origins. People talk about safeguarding the rights of the religious, cultural, linguistic, and ethnic minorities. The day also highlights the need to eliminate all forms of discrimination against minorities.

MINORITIES RIGHTS DAY: HISTORY

December 18 was declared as the Minorities Rights Day back in 1992 by the United Nations. The UN had adopted the statement on the individual’s Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. In India, it is the responsibility of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) to carry out the events on this day. The NCM was established by the Union Government under the National Commission for Minorities Act, in 1992.

MINORITIES RIGHTS DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

India acknowledges the recognition and protection of minority rights under international law. December 18 commemorates declarations on the rights of persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious, and Linguistic Minorities. On this day, the central government ensures efforts to guarantee their rights to non-discrimination and equality.

MINORITIES RIGHTS DAY: THEME

The Minority Rights Day 2021 in India is celebrated annually on December 18 by conducting debates and seminars on the topic. The plight and situation of the minorities are thoroughly studied to rule out discrimination from the country.

The Minority Rights Day 2021 aims to uplift all the minority sections of society and back them to voice their opinion. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, all the sessions, seminars, and debates are likely to take place digitally.

