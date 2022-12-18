Minorities Rights Day 2022: All You Need Know

Minorities Rights Day is commemorated on December 18 every year in India. Its aim is to safeguard the individual rights of the religious, ethnic, racial, or linguistic minorities in the country. This day is a reminder about the rights of minorities and to raise awareness about it.

The Constitution of India provides equal rights for all the citizens of the country. Minorities Rights Day reminds every citizen to uphold this essence of the constitution by taking measures to safeguard the rights of these communities. Read on to find out all about Minorities Rights Day:

Minorities Rights Day: Theme

Minority Rights Day in India is commemorated by conducting debates and seminars on topic related to minority communities. Awareness about their linguistic, national, cultural and religious identity are also a topic of study during this day. While there is no set theme for every year, the day revolves around understand the issues faced by these communities and how discrimination against them can be stopped.

Minorities Rights Day: History

The Union Government set up the National Commission for Minorities under the National Commission for Minorities Act 1992. Following this five religious communities have been notified as minority communities in the Gazette of India by the Union Government all around the country. These religious communities are Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, and Zoroastrians. The major function of this commission was and is to protect the interests of the minorities.

On December 18, 1992, the United Nations adopted the day as Minorities Rights Day. They stated that it is the responsibility of the government to improve minority conditions. The state is also responsible for creating awareness about their linguistic, national, cultural and religious identity in the country.

On January 29 2006, the Ministry of Minority Affairs was created as the apex body of the Central government’s developmental and regulatory programs for the minority communities.

In 2014, Jains were also added to the list of religious communities considered as minority communities.

Minorities Rights Day: Significance

Minorities Rights Day is commemorated to uphold the right to freedom and equal opportunities for the ethnic minorities in India. It is a day to raise awareness about the issues faced by these communities and how these challenges can be tackled. While India had been subjected to several obstacles towards basic human rights since the British Rule, these rights were safeguarded after the independence.

However, the minority communities continue to face discrimination as their right are violated. Minorities Rights Day is a reminder to look back on our own history and protect the rights of those who are still subjugated to hurtful prejudices.

