Mira Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Ethnic Ensembles, Have A Look

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in an intimate wedding affair in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Making it to the guestlist was Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, accompanied by his wife Mira Kapoor. While all the guests put their best foot forward with their outfits, it was Mira’s stylish wardrobe that stole the show for us. She made heads turn with her sartorial choices.

Mira Kapoor chose a dreamy pink organza saree that looked flattering on her. The drape was from the shelves of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She styled it with a multi-coloured strappy blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline. She accessorised herself with golden chandelier-style danglers, a bracelet, a bindi and a clutch to jazz up the ethnic piece. She opted for soft flowy makeup that made her look picture-perfect. Mira elegantly posed for some candid clicks.

Here, Mira looked breathtaking in Faraz Manan’s ensemble. She was decked up in a white short kurti, featuring a bandhgala neckline, faux button closures on the front, sheer panels on the torso, silver gota patti embellishments and intricate threadwork across. She paired it with calf-length straight pants. Mira styled the outfit with a contrasting dupatta. She chose minimal makeup and nude lips and tied her tresses back into a pony. She added strappy heels and a pearl-adorned potli bag.

At another wedding function, Mira wore an Indo-Western outfit and the results will make your jaws drop. She looked superb in her olive-green ensemble.

She wore a printed crop top with matching pants in an olive green shade. She paired the outfit with a printed sheer dupatta, featuring a scalloped border that she styled like a cape. Mira Kapoor also added a printed shawl as an accessory to the outfit. With her hair left open in soft curls, Mira looks magnificent in flawless and on-fleek makeup and brown lips.

At Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception in Mumbai, Mira looked like a million bucks as she opted for a dazzling drape.

The spectacular glitzy beige saree was paired with a silver embellished halter neck blouse adorned with sequins. She accessorised herself with silver danglers, a beige clutch and glittery heels. The sheen makeup look with flawless skin, rouged cheeks, subtle smokey eyes and nude lips was spot on.

