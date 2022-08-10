Home » News » Lifestyle » Mira Rajput Looks Like A Daydream In A Stunning Pink Lehenga

Mira Rajput Looks Like A Daydream In A Stunning Pink Lehenga

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: August 10, 2022, 15:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Does Mira not look like an absolute vision in pink? (Source: Instagram)
What do you think of this look, goals or not?

By now we know that Mira Rajput dresses to impress and she never fails to impress us. She mostly keeps her looks extremely sedate and minimal. If someone knows how to style ethnic co-ord sets, it’s her!

Recently, she was spotted wearing a pastel wonder. Mira wore the most lovely pink Anarkali to an event in Mumbai and we cannot stop complimenting how beautiful she looks.

This stunning piece has been designed by Ridhi Mehra and is available on her website by the name ‘Posie In Light Onion Pink’ for a whopping amount of Rs.74,800.

Screenshot from the website.

Coming back to Mira, she went for a rather dewy soothing makeup and set out to win hearts with a beautiful classic pair of chandbaali earrings.

If you ask us, we think she definitely does look like a vision in pink. What about you?

