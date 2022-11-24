Mira Rajput Styles Her One-Shoulder Top With Linen Pants; PICS

Linen pants have been on the top of the fashion list for quite some time. It is one of the easiest wardrobe staples that one must own. You can pair it in many different ways and sport it by just upgrading the attire with suitable accessories. A classic pair of linen pants can give a casual, elegant, and laid-back look. Recently, Mira Rajput Kapoor was spotted donning linen pants and we are just in awe.

Mira’s fashion is all about chic, class, and comfort. The diva usually serves ultra-cool fashion vibes with utmost grace. Recently, the celebrity donned a stylish pair of black wide-leg linen pants and a one-shoulder top. Her high-waist pants featured pleats, and pockets. She nailed the look with nude-coloured stilettos. The actress looked radiant as she chose subtle makeup with her all-black ensemble. In case you missed it, check out her photo here-

Apart from this, you can style your linen pants in a few other ways as well. Check it out below-

Blazer, Bodysuit and Pleated Linen Trousers

Bookmark this look if you are in the mood to sport a semi-formal look in your workplace. For your office, choose a black coloured bodysuit with a sleek finish and pair it with black coloured linen trousers. Break the monotonous look by adding a grey or beige-coloured structure blazer. Complete the look with a black coloured tote and grey or nude-coloured heels.

Vest and Linen Trousers

The suit vest is an apt embodiment of business-casual fashion. It is classy enough to be worn at the office and edgy enough to style it for your date night. For the office look, you can sport the fashionable vest on its own and pair it up with matching linen pants. Opt for a neutral or white-coloured sneaker to elevate the look. For a date night, add a dainty necklace, and some rings, and choose brown coloured flats.

Cardigan and Linen Pants

A cropped or shrunken cardigan can instantly uplift any basic look and add style to it. If you have bright-coloured linen pants, say red, then tone them down by pairing an off-white-coloured shrunken cardigan with it. If you do not want to bare your mid-riff, choose high-rise pants. You can also layer the cardigan on top of a camisole or tank top.

Linen Top with Linen Pants

The beauty of linen pants is it is comfortable and breezy. So if you want to sport a casual look without wanting to slip into a pair of denim, choose your linen pants. Team it with a linen top. Choose a contrast-coloured sling bag and sneakers to complete the look.

Linen Drawstring Pants and sweatshirt

Linen drawstring pants are the fashionable and stylish versions of your jammies. Pair it with a sweatshirt the next time you want to hit the road or jet off to your vacation destination. Add a cap, pair of flats or sneakers that will elevate the look.

