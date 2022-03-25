Home » News » Lifestyle » Mira Rajput Walks the Ramp for Designer Aisha Rao on Day 3 Of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 25, 2022, 16:09 IST

Celebrity content creator and Shahid Kapoor wife, Mira Kapoor, turns show-stopper for designer Aisha Rao at India’s biggest fashion week, FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on day three.

Speaking about her outfit, Mira Kapoor said, “I strongly resonate with not only Aisha’s aesthetic but also her values as a designer. When I was approached to walk for Aisha, it was a no-brainer for me! I love that my outfit is made in the colour of the year and am excited to show-stop for Aisha’s collection for Lakme Fashion Week. I feel almost other-worldly in this outfit, as if I belong to a Utopian world."

In an outfit created in ‘Very Peri’, the colour of the year 2022, the fabric was embellished with Mukaish, Aaad and careful thread-work. The show-stopping outfit was a part of a re-imagination of an earth-friendly dreamland with fantastical prints, textures and mood-boosting colours. The colour of Mira’s outfit was designed to inspire creativity and imagination. The outfit was vibrant, powerful and true to the brand’s eco-minded philosophy, combining slow, planet-conscious fashion with unrestrained glamour.

Mira Rajput turns showstopper for Aisha Rao

And can we just say, Mira Kapoor looks stunning in Aisha’s design! Aisha Rao is a Hyderabad based designer who had graduated from Parsons School of design. Her designs are vibrant, and also incorporates traditional techniques like appliqué and patchwork. Aisha Rao’s collection is a transcendental escape to an earth-friendly dreamland imagined with fantastical prints, textures & mood-boosting colours.

Mira Rajput returned to her hometown Delhi to be a part of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. She had been taking to her social media to share a glimpse of her journey to Delhi, and her process of getting ready for the show. She also appeared in Shahid Kapoor’s recent video on Instagram. Taking a jibe on her being engrossed on her phone, he commented how she seems to be married to the phone rather than with him. Mira too had a sassy reply and asked the Kabir Singh actor to get married to the couch.

first published: March 25, 2022, 16:09 IST