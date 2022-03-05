Mira Rajput Welcomes Spring with Rs 25k Floral Kurta Set, See Pics

Shahid Kapoor’s better half and mother of two little munchkins, Mira Rajput is a fashionista. Even before her Bollywood debut, Mira has won the hearts of several fans and fashion police with her quintessential style statement. Her recent versatile and glamourous looks at Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa’s wedding in Mahabaleshwar confirms the same. From statement sarees to printed suit sets, Mira nailed each look with grace. Recently, she donned a delightful floral ensemble, which is all about embracing spring aesthetics.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput’s stylist Delna Nallaseth shared a beautiful picture of the YouTuber dressed in a printed kurta set. Delna informed the netizens that the elegant kurta set is from the shelves of actor and designer Masaba Gupta’s clothing label, House of Masaba. It can be seen in the picture that the beautiful attire is in a pleasing beige color with mustard yellow and green floral prints atop it. She wore a long kurta set with a matching dupatta. She chose to keep her hair open and opted for a simple pearl earring with a red bindi. The classy kurta has a mandarin collar with a V neck and full sleeves. Take a look at the picture here:

If you are willing to add this elegant kurta set to your wardrobe, then you should check the official website of House of Masaba, as this kurta set is available at Rs 25,000, under the name Beige Autumn Bouquet Kurta Set. Talking about her other looks, on Sanah Kapur’s wedding day, Mira looked like a vision to eyes as she donned an alluring white saree, which she paired with statement earrings. She kept her hair open and opted for a silver watch for a minimal look.

Take a look at it here:

What are your views about her styles? Will you be buying the floral kurta set?

