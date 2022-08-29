Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty Spills the Beans on Her Dream Collaboration With Shah Rukh Khan

Since childhood, many young girls dream about wearing a real crown on their head and representing their country on a global platform. While, it remains dream for many, Sini Shetty accomplished it recently.

Although Sini wanted to stick with studies, aiming to get a job in the corporate world, her sudden entry into the world of modelling changed her route of life. Sini said, “For me, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai were the inspiration. Me along with my family used to watch Miss World, Miss Universe pageant. When, they used to walk on the aisle I was thrilled, I too wanted to do it." Despite having dreams of becoming a model, she choose to make a strong mark in accountancy and finance field. She worked as a marketing intern in an MNC.

But it wasn’t an easy journey for the 21-year-old Miss India 2022. She added, “It was a difficult journey, but I enjoyed it. Everyone was unique in their own way. I am humbled with my competitors. I have learned values and culture from many people of different part of the country."

Shetty, who has a deep-rooted Karnataka ethos embedded, wanted to create her own brand. In her words, “I wanted to create my own brand, it can be a marketing and finance company, or a start-up or it can even in Bollywood also."

One of her favourite actors is Vijay Deverakonda. Sini had already said that she would not miss an opportunity to work with the “Arjun Reddy" star. Presently, Sini is eyeing Miss World crown. But she wouldn’t miss a chance to pair with Shah Rukh Khan, her ultimate favourite actor, in a Bollywood movie.

