Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu’s Ensembles that Rocked the Miss Universe Stage

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud after she won the Miss Universe 2021 title at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant. Lauded for her performance at the international event, Harnaaz impressed the judges and her fans with an array of exquisite designs she sashayed on the ramp. From walking confidently in a solid colour monokini to gracefully gliding on the ramp in a gorgeous pink lehenga, each ensembled donned by the actor-model played an integral role in her winning moment.

Here’s a look at what the esteemed designers Pankaj & Nidhi (preliminary gown), Abhinav Mishra (national costume) and Saisha Shinde ( finale gown) had to say about their respective creations they designed for Harnaaz Sandhu

>Of sparkle and gold: Pankaj & Nidhi

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looked radiant in Pankaj & Nidhi’s statement Rosenthum Orchid gown from their AFTERGLOW collection. Speaking about the outfit, the designer duo, says, “Crafted on sheer orchid tulle and embellished in molten appliqué, this dress embodies the glistening glow of sunset above the rippled surface of water." Elated to have designed the gown for Harnaaz, the duo shares, “The gold shimmery gown complements Harnaaz’s personality. After 21 long years, the crown has come to India. We are so proud of her."

>Of royalty and grace: Abhinav Mishra

For the National Costume Round, Harnaaz Sandhu wore a beautiful rani pink lehenga created by fashion designer Abhinav MishraFor the National Costume Round, Harnaaz Sandhu wore a beautiful rani pink lehenga created by fashion designer Abhinav Mishra. Sharing his experience on working on the concept, Abhinav shares, “We are very proud to be associated with Harnaaz Sandhu and we wish her all the very best! It is a moment of great pride, and It has been a great experience working with her on the national costume. When we were informed that the national costume will be celebrating the rich and illustrious class of India and the power behind the royal Indian queen, it was a great message for us. It resonated with our brand as we represent the modern women of today who celebrate her inner royalty and grace."

The colour pink in the outfit celebrated femininity, strength and power and also showcased Mishra’s signature mirror work and gota patti work which represents India’s rich heritage and crafts. A royal visual representation of India, the outfit took 15 days to complete.

Harnaaz also carried a custom-made hand embroidered mirror work umbrella designed by Reza. The prop symbolised royalty of India.

>Crowning Glory: Saisha Shinde

Having completed the gown in four weeks, Saisha Shinde’s finale gown for Harnaaz Sandhu has been the talk of the townHaving completed the gown in four weeks, Saisha Shinde’s finale gown for Harnaaz Sandhu has been the talk of the town. Embellished with sequins, stones and embroideries, the floor-length couture gown was an amalgamation of Saisha’s design aesthetics and Harnaaz’s personality. Speaking about the inspiration behind the gown, Saisha says, “Angelic, ethereal, dynamic and eclectic are the core design elements I worked around to create this couture gown." From phulkari-inspired designs featuring geometric shapes, the gown was the perfect ode to Indian crafts with a modern twist.

