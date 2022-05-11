Missed Taking a Birth Control Pill After Unprotected Sex? Here’s What to Do!

Having unprotected sex after missing a birth control pill might cause a lot of worry among those who aren’t trying to conceive a child. However, pregnancy in such a case is unlikely as long as you take a birth control pill within 24 hours. Here are a few tips that can help you tackle the sticky situation.

The first step is to identify the kind of birth control pill you take. Then you have to plan your next step accordingly.

Combination Pill

According to Healthline, if you take combination birth control pills, you are protected against pregnancy because they provide a steady stream of medication in your system. Combination pills are those that contain oestrogen and progestin, a synthetic form of progesterone. The first three weeks of a pack are active, and the last week of a pack is placebo pills. The active pills, when taken consistently, maintain the therapeutic drug level needed to prevent ovulation. Healthline reports that a combination pill is not considered missed if it has been less than 24 hours. Just take your missed pill and you are all good to continue your regular routine.

These hormonal birth controls come with four to seven days of inactive pills. The placebo pills do not have hormones in them, and they are included in the package to help you maintain the habit of taking the pill while you have your period. If you miss one of the placebo pills, just throw it away and take the next pill as scheduled.

Progestin-only pill

Those who take a progestin-only pill have a smaller protection window—only three hours. It is advised that you visit the pharmacy or clinic for emergency contraception depending on when you took your last pill. If you took your pill three or more hours later than you normally take it and had unprotected sex, you could become pregnant. To get out of this situation, Healthline advises that you take the morning-after pill from a pharmacist.

It is also advised that if you accidentally skip a dose of your birth control pill, take it as soon as you remember. If you do not realise it until it’s time for your next dose, take both pills at the same time, suggests Insider.

