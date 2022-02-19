Missing Day 2022: Date, Significance and How to Celebrate this day of Anti-Valentine's Week?

>Missing Day 2022: The feeling of love sometimes leaves you longing for the comfort you find in the company of your loved one. During Anti-Valentine’s week, if you felt the loneliness around you when everyone was spending quality time with their partners, then February 20 is the day to let your emotions come out. February 20 is celebrated as Missing Day.

Missing Day 2022: Significance

While Anti-Valentine’s week is mostly about taking out the harsh feelings which you felt while looking at the couples during Valentine’s week, one day is there which will make your heart melt. Missing Day, which is the second last day of Anti-Valentine’s week, is all about missing the person whom you love the most.

If you were away from your partner due to a long-distance relationship or break-up, then you must be spending every day longing to be with them. Missing Day is all about the emotions you feel in such a situation.

How to celebrate Missing Day

Anti-Valentine’s week is mostly celebrated by singles in contrast to the week of love. In the week-long celebrations, those who felt lonely looking at the love around them, celebrate Anti-Valentine’s week.

However, Missing Day is an occasion that can be celebrated by everyone despite their relationship status. Breakup hurts but what hurts, even more, is remembering the person looking at the small things and places where you spent time with them.

The day for the souls to remember their loved ones and cry their hearts out by missing them. Be it any relationship, good or bad, at some point in life, you miss anyone who you were with. However, remember, do not let your past affect your present.

So, miss the person you love but don’t travel back in time as it might affect your present.

